Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $549.52 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $549.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $491.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.64 and its 200 day moving average is $489.62. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $609.18.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

