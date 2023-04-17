Credit Suisse Group Lowers Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.
Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)
Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile
Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.