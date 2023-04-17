Credit Suisse Group Lowers Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,689 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

