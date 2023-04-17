Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 91.1% in March

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 119,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLVO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

