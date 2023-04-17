Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Holdings Decreased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,863 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of Crocs worth $16,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 269.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $4.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $143.50.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,571 shares of company stock worth $4,797,996. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

