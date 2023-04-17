Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $137.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,571 shares of company stock worth $4,797,996. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Crocs by 295.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after purchasing an additional 838,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $62,045,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $46,029,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

