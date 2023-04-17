Crypto.com Coin Price Hits $2.78 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00009422 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $43.91 million and $22,084.10 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 15,793,486 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency payment platform that offers a mobile app for Android and iOS devices to transact, store, monitor, and manage cryptocurrencies. The platform also provides investment tools and MCO Visa cards. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Crypto.com and serves as a medium of exchange within the platform. The MCO Token Sale in 2017 raised US$26.7 million.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.