CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in March

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the March 15th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSPCY traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 121,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,172. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$5.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.34.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
