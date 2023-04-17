CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in March

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the March 15th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSPCY traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 121,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,172. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$5.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.34.

Get CSPC Pharmaceutical Group alerts:

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.