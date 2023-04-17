CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.
CSX Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 9,969,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,764,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Trading of CSX
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $40,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
