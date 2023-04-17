CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 9,969,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,764,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $40,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

