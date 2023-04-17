Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.05

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 516996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,156,000 after buying an additional 256,001 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

