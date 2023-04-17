CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target Cut to $18.00

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut CVB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

CVB Financial stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

