CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,338,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,118,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.