Danske Begins Coverage on Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)

Danske began coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Kahoot! ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.05.
Kahoot! ASA Company Profile
