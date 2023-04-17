Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 4,386 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelon Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

EXC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,886. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

