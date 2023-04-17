Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 2,512 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $162.53. 599,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average is $132.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,687 shares of company stock worth $48,091,876 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

