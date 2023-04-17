Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,705 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System comprises about 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 703,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

