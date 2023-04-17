Davidson Investment Advisors Has $332,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $88.59. 4,765,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,989. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.86.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

