Davidson Investment Advisors Has $7 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,731 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in eBay were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in eBay by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 573,371 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,294,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 115,778 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 6,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 831,017 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after buying an additional 819,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.58. 1,977,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,191. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

