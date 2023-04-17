Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 11,886 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,298 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.08% of Splunk worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 5.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk Trading Up 1.2 %

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Shares of SPLK traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.06. 455,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $137.68.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

