Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 12,834 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,593 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,862,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 16,884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 39,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,109,454 shares of the software company’s stock worth $380,853,000 after purchasing an additional 118,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.02. The stock had a trading volume of 876,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.59 and a 200 day moving average of $339.68. The stock has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

