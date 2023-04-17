Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.89. 1,092,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,080. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

