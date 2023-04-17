Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 12,267 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,267 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.19. The company had a trading volume of 191,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,382. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $261.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

