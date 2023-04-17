Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 2,023 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises 1.5% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $19,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. SVB Securities dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,272. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

