Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 4,437 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $50.13. 5,569,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,737,914. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

