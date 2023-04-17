Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,980 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DINT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,748 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.80.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

