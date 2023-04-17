Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.13 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002679 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.70 million and $1.13 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

