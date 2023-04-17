Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Critical Contrast

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Decisionpoint Systems and Zoom Video Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zoom Video Communications 2 16 5 0 2.13

Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $91.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.79%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $97.42 million 0.49 $3.11 million $0.42 15.38 Zoom Video Communications $4.39 billion 4.60 $103.71 million $0.32 214.76

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Zoom Video Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Decisionpoint Systems. Decisionpoint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems 3.19% 21.10% 6.06% Zoom Video Communications 2.36% 2.70% 2.02%

Risk & Volatility

Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and integrator of mobility and wireless systems for business organizations. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

