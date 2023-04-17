Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $485.00 to $550.00. The company traded as high as $475.04 and last traded at $470.99, with a volume of 30851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $467.04.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.08.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

