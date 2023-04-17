DeepOnion Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $682,044.33 and $129.39 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00153434 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00072925 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00040484 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00042398 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000181 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003422 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,912,950 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

