Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.45 billion-$54.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.74 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.64.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.4 %

DAL stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.59. 8,576,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,629,195. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

