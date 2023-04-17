Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.16 billion-$14.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.08 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,810,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,631,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.64.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.