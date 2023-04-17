Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $280.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.86.

Shares of ENPH opened at $208.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.49 and a 200-day moving average of $250.90. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,809,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

