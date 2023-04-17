DeXe Price Tops $2.95 on Major Exchanges (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, DeXe has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One DeXe token can now be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00009992 BTC on exchanges. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $107.41 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,993.12542367 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 3.04300399 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,271,359.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

