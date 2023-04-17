DFI.Money (YFII) Market Cap Hits $43.90 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money token can currently be purchased for about $1,137.38 or 0.03864910 BTC on major exchanges. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $43.90 million and $13.81 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.money (YFII) is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum created by anonymous developers inspired by Yearn Finance. It’s used for yield farming, providing liquidity in exchange for YFII rewards, and offers various strategies like liquidity mining and staking. YFII can be used for voting on proposals and community governance.”

