Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $5.18

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.40. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 11,104,556 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 13.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $684,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $687,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $6,013,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 851.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54,749 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

