Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.37.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,197,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,135,984. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $364.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

