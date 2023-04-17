Disciplined Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,422 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.51. 279,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.