Disciplined Investments LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,248,960 shares. The firm has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.