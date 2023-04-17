Disciplined Investments LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.39. The company had a trading volume of 593,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,312. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The firm has a market cap of $281.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

