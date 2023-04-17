Disciplined Investments LLC Has $157,000 Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,001.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 309,957 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,084 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $871.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

