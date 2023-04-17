Disciplined Investments LLC Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,682,547. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $80.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

