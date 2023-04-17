Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 13,637 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 163.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 740,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,980. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average is $86.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

