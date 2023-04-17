Disciplined Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 206.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,052,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,272 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10,439.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,075,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,277 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,200 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,009,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,938,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DISV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.47. 166,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $851.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

