Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.12. 1,314,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,735,127. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

