Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 6,077 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.86. 3,434,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,538,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

