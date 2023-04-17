Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ DHCNL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

