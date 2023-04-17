DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

DLO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. New Street Research cut DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut DLocal from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.56.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLO opened at $13.91 on Thursday. DLocal has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,100 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. bought a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,897,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 866.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,580 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,257,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

