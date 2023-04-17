Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Given Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $116.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 80,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.31. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,595 over the last three months. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,490,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,026,000 after acquiring an additional 139,129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

