Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.83 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.55–$0.55 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.83. 86,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,736. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Douglas Dynamics

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,416 shares of company stock worth $528,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

