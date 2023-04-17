Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.55–$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-$82.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.47 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$2.00 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of PLOW stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $682.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.84%.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,525.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,525.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock worth $528,098. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

