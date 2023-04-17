Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

DOCS opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.84. Doximity has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.20 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

